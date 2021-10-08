Griffin: Central Pharma on track for 2022 start

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said he has received confirmation from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that Central Pharma is to begin production in Kerry Technology Park in early 2022.

The Deputy Government Chief Whip said the Minister for Enterprise outlined that the company intends to start production in Tralee in quarter one of next year, as had recently been touted. The Tánaiste also said that the company is now recruiting key staff, with further jobs hires in the pipeline.

“The Tánaiste said that once regulatory approvals have been received, Central Pharma will be ready to commence operations”, Deputy Griffin said in welcoming the Tánaiste’s confirmation. “He said that the company remains committed to its plans for the site and intends to begin production at the site in quarter one, 2022.”

The Bedford, UK-based firm announced plans in 2018 to create over 100 new jobs with the opening of a new medicine-packaging plant at the €5million IDA-built Advance Manufacturing Facility at Kerry Technology Park. The plant had been due to open in mid-2019, and it was widely feared that the plans had been shelved. The pandemic also affected the company’s plans, but Central Pharma has since reassured of its commitment to the project.

Deputy Griffin said the Tánaiste has also confirmed that the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is to build a second Advanced Technology Building in the county capital. A site-selection process is underway and the planning process is expected to take some time, but the facility is expected to be in place before the end of the IDA’s 2021-2024 strategy. The building could support a new office or industrial investment, Deputy Griffin said.