Greyhound Racing ban for men accused of transferring live rabbit in Tralee

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s Control Committee has upheld exclusion orders against two men accused of transferring a live rabbit between them in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium car park in Tralee.

The two accused, a County Limerick man and a County Kerry man, did not dispute that an animal was transferred but appealed the order, with both claiming the animal transferred between them was a ferret – not a rabbit – to be used for vermin control.

The stadium’s sales, commercial, and operations manager, Declan Dowling, reported seeing a live rabbit transferred in the car park between the appellants on January 16, 2021. Greyhound Racing Ireland had to decide if the animal transferred was a rabbit or, as the two accused claimed, a ferret.

“The Control Committee, having given the matter much consideration, accepted the evidence that what happened on the day in question the transfer of a rabbit,” the report on the appeal said. “The Control Committee decided to uphold the decision made by the Board of Rásaíocht Con Éireann [Greyhound Racing Ireland] and affirmed the decision to impose Exclusion Orders…pursuant to Section 47 of the Greyhound Industry Act 1958”.