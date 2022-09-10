Kerry

Greyhound Racing ban for men accused of transferring live rabbit in Tralee

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s Control Committee has upheld exclusion orders against two men accused of transferring a live rabbit between them in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium car park in Tralee.

The two accused, a County Limerick man and a County Kerry man, did not dispute that an animal was transferred but appealed the order, with both claiming the animal transferred between them was a ferret – not a rabbit – to be used for vermin control.

The stadium’s sales, commercial, and operations manager, Declan Dowling, reported seeing a live rabbit transferred in the car park between the appellants on January 16, 2021. Greyhound Racing Ireland had to decide if the animal transferred was a rabbit or, as the two accused claimed, a ferret.

“The Control Committee, having given the matter much consideration, accepted the evidence that what happened on the day in question the transfer of a rabbit,” the report on the appeal said. “The Control Committee decided to uphold the decision made by the Board of Rásaíocht Con Éireann [Greyhound Racing Ireland] and affirmed the decision to impose Exclusion Orders…pursuant to Section 47 of the Greyhound Industry Act 1958”.

