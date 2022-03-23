Kerry

Greyhound fatality stats reveal 13 deaths at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in 2021

Figures released by Greyhound Racing Ireland for 2021 show fatalities and injuries occurring during races at the Tralee track

Stephen Fernane

Recent figures released by Greyhound Racing Ireland (RCÉ) reveal that 13 greyhounds were euthanised following races at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium between January and November 2021, with a further 10 dogs reported as injured and needing veterinary attention.

Of the 13 greyhounds listed with fatal injuries at the popular Tralee track, eight were caused by damaged hocks, located on a dog’s back leg below the stifle (knee); one wrist (carpus) injury; three deaths resulted from leg injuries; and one fatality was caused by injury to a greyhound’s back, neck, and shoulder.

