Greyhound fatality stats reveal 13 deaths at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in 2021

Recent figures released by Greyhound Racing Ireland (RCÉ) reveal that 13 greyhounds were euthanised following races at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium between January and November 2021, with a further 10 dogs reported as injured and needing veterinary attention.

Of the 13 greyhounds listed with fatal injuries at the popular Tralee track, eight were caused by damaged hocks, located on a dog’s back leg below the stifle (knee); one wrist (carpus) injury; three deaths resulted from leg injuries; and one fatality was caused by injury to a greyhound’s back, neck, and shoulder.

Two dogs had to be euthanised at the same meeting held on February 27, 2021.

Of the 10 dogs with non-fatal injuries occurring at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, their injuries included a combination of damaged muscles, paws, cuts, hock and leg ailments.

All the animals received immediate veterinary assistance at the time of injury.

The data was released following a parliamentary question to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue by RISE TD Paul Murphy in January of this year.

Deputy Murphy received a letter from the RCÉ dated to January 31 providing a breakdown of greyhound fatalities and injuries occurring at 1,300 race meetings during 2021 at RCÉ’s 14 licensed stadiums in Ireland.

RCÉ said that of the 91,949 greyhounds that took part in 15,532 races in 2021, a total of 351 dogs reported injuries, while 151 dogs were ‘put to sleep or fatally injured’ during this time-frame.

Management at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium declined to comment on the figures relating to its own track.

However, a statement from RCÉ said it works closely with approximately 600 greyhound owners and 34 trainers in Kerry to ensure every effort is made to minimise injuries to racing greyhounds.

It added that comprehensive track maintenance procedures are operated in Tralee to ensure that the best possible arrangements are provided for greyhound racing.

Moreover, it stated that stadium management uphold a focused scrutiny on the seeding of greyhounds to alleviate the possibility of race crowding, while greyhounds that under-perform, or in general have run poorly in consecutive races, must undertake a performance trial to prove their well-being.

The statement added that all race meetings are attended by veterinary practitioners who are the appropriate, competent person to make decisions regarding the welfare of a greyhound.

RCÉ, in conjunction with members of the greyhound racing community, has progressed and expanded an extensive range of programmes to cater for the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds in Kerry and across Ireland over the past two years.