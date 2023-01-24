Green shoots for Kenmare town as permission granted for vital upgrade of Kerry treatment plant

An Bord Pleanála have granted planning permission to develop and upgrade the Kenmare wastewater treatment plant. The decision has been widely hailed as good news for the town, whose growth has been halted due to the need for more efficient wastewater treatment plant.

Councillors have long hailed the need for the €10m planned update by Irish Water which has prevented the construction of scores of badly needed homes in the area.

Kerry County Council had granted planning for the upgrade of the water treatment plant in March 2022 but this was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by several parties and the planning board has now ruled that the project can go ahead with some conditions. There has been several delays to this decision further halting the project go ahead.

Read More

It is hoped, if there are no further appeals, that works could begin this year and would take in the region of 18 months. A judicial review could still be taken within eight weeks.

The upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant is on Irish Water's capital plan which is hoped will mean that the project will be a priority, moreover given the need for it to allow construction to take place. It will include an upgrade of the plant and the pumping station.

Chairman of the Kenmare Municipal District and local councillor, Patrick Connor Scarteen, said the decision by An Bord Pleanála is good news and will pave the way for the town to grow.

“This is a very positive move for Kenmare and the greater Kenmare area .. the town is crying out for houses, construction has been at a standstill. It is good news.”

He said that the fact that the scheme is part of Irish Water’s capital plan is also positive for the upgrade and he is hopeful now that it the works can proceed.