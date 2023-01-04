Green light for major Dingle Housing plan despite objections

Kerry County Council has decided to grant planning permission for a major development of houses and apartments, with potential accommodation for 290 people, on a site in the Grove, despite strenuous objections from surrounding residents who argued that the development was too big for the area, would create traffic hazards, and would seriously impact on their quality of life.

The residents who previously lodged objections to the proposal are now determined to appeal to An Bord Pleanála after Kerry County Council decided that the development on a site bounded by the existing Na Gorta Glasa, Árd na Gréine and Cluain Árd estates in the Grove “would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety… and would not be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

The proposal, which was submitted last May by a firm called ‘Social Housing Company’ with addresses in Dublin, Cork, and Main Street, Dingle, includes seven, three-storey apartment buildings containing one-bedroom and two-bedroom living units, 21 single-storey terraced houses; and eight detached two-storey houses on a 1.87 hectare site.

Residents who lodged objections with Kerry County council said: “the density of housing in the proposed development was far in excess of official guidelines for such a location”, and that the design, height and scale of the proposed development was inappropriate, would diminish the attractiveness of Dingle town and would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of residents.

Residents also argued that the developmentt would cause serious traffic hazards, particularly around Áiseanna na hÓige childcare centre, at the single traffic access point at the Spa Road, and at the junction between the Spa Road and the Conor Pass Road.

However, Council planners decided to grant planning permission albeit with a number of conditions, including that the houses and apartments will be used as “primary permanent all year-round private residences [and] shall not be used as holiday units or second homes”.

At least two thirds of the houses are to be reserved, for a period of 15 years, for Irish speakers – which in this case means that the head of each household will be required to meet a standard of fluency determined and assessed by Kerry County Council.

The Council also requires a written agreement with the developers that the houses and apartments can only be bought by individual purchasers, rather than corporate entities. However, this provision may be set aside after two years if the developer can prove that there are no individual purchasers for the houses.