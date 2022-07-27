Greatest Saint Michaels/Foilmore minor side reunites after 28 years

St Michaels/Foilmore GAA club has once again taken its place among the nations of the earth, just as it did in 1994 when the club’s minor team beat St Marys Cahersiveen in that year’s South Kerry final.

The band of 28 years ago finally got back together, travelling from far and wide to the Shebeen pub in recent days, in the very town they conquered back in ’94.

It was an especially long trip for Denis Goggin, who had come over from San Francisco.

The team is widely regarded as the club’s best minor team, with seven members starting in the senior final against Waterville the following weekend. Although Waterville edged them out in a replay, the seniors gained some consolation that year by winning Division Five of the County League, an achievement the modern senior panel replicated this year.

The club was relatively new at the time of the 1994, and the win went some way to gelling the Ballinskelligs and Foilmore combination. That sense of unity seen in 1994 was replicated by the same bunch in 2022 as they enjoyed a great night of reminiscence and storytelling.