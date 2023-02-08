Great sadness as man seriously injured in accident at Kerry Group plant in Listowel dies

The Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel where the accident occured on Monday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

A man who suffered serious burns in an accident at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel on Monday evening has died in hospital.

Duagh man Matthew Foley, who was in his 60s, passed away at Cork University Hospital, where he was being treated since his transfer there by Coastguard helicopter from University Hospital Kerry on Monday.

The Kerry plant employee suffered the injuries in an accident with heated cleaning liquid on Monday evening, with the Listowel Fire Service the first emergency responders on the scene following the alarm at around 7.45pm.

Colleagues had treated him at the scene, with the highly-experienced Fire Service members taking over before the arrival of an ambulance from Tralee.

Mr Foley was rushed to University Hospital Tralee, where he was immediately transferred to the Rescue 115 helicopter for emergency treatment at Cork University Hospital.

He tragically succumbed to his injuries there overnight.

The news was communicated to colleagues throughout the Kerry Dairy Ireland division of the multinational giant in an email from KDI CEO Pat Murphy.

Mr Murphy said his passing comes as a tremendous loss and shock to all within the company, describing the late Mr Foley as a highly-valued member of the workforce.

Mr Murphy said that his thoughts and prayers are with Mr Foley's family, friends and colleagues throughout this harrowing time for all.

The accident is under investigation by the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland.