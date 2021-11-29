‘Great pride in South Kerry’ after International success for MacGillycuddy Reeks project

Patricia Deane, Rural Reacreational Officer, South Kerry Development Partnership, and project manager of the MacGillicuddy Reeks EIP project with local newly skilled workforce carrying out necessary trail repair works at the Entrance to the Hags Glen, MacGillycuddy's Reeks. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The innovation and hard work of South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) working with landowners on The Reeks, have been recognised on the world stage with the news that the MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project has received a major international reward.

The project has been named Runner-Up as part of the International 2020-2021 UIAA Mountain Protection Award and was selected from a total of 24 projects in more than 30 countries and on six continents including projects in world famous location like the Alps and the Himalayas.

“It is fantastic news, we were up against internationally renowned mountain ranges across the world and what we have right here on our doorstep has received international attention. Our work here in Ireland has been recognised across the world,” said project manager, Patricia Deane.

"We are undeniably thrilled and extremely proud of this achievement. It is great to have recognition of all the hard work and effort carried out over the past seven years by all involved.”

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, has congratulated the MacGillycuddy Reeks EIP project on receiving this major international reward.

“I want to congratulate Patricia Deane and her team at the South Kerry Development Partnership on receiving this prestigious international award. I understand they beat off stiff competition from over 30 countries. This is recognition for the innovation and hard work of the team and I am particularly delighted that my Department has helped make this happen by funding this project under our locally-led EIP initiative.

"It’s also of course recognition of the collaborative approach behind this project involved and everybody involved from the - Operational Group, Reeks Forum, the farmers, local collective groups and communities should be extremely. This should be a source of great pride for South Kerry”.

Ms Deane said the international award is due to the landowners in The Reeks who have worked with SKDP and other stakeholders to protect the land and build a future in the region.

The MacGillycuddy Reeks EIP Project is a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. The funding is €950,000.

It is a locally-led agri-environmental project focussing on developing innovative actions for High Nature Value Farming (HNV) in the MacGillycuddy Reek and also aims to improve sustainability, the economic viability of farming through practical, achievable actions and innovative solutions to address issues and to protect biodiversity in this Natura 2000 area.

