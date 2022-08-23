Great nephew of Michael Collins says country cannot afford to dwell on civil war politics anymore

As the country reflects on the events of 100 years ago that saw Irish revolutionary, Michael Collins, assassinated in West Cork, his great-nephew and Listowel native, Robert Pierse, has reflected this week on what the past few days commemorations have meant to him and his family.

Robert, who’s mother was the eldest niece of Collins, told The Kerryman that Sunday’s commemorations at Béal na Bláth which was attended by thousands and where both Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar, gave speeches, was another step towards finally burying the hatchet of civil war politics here in Ireland.

"Unfortunately due to a heath issue, I wasn't able to go down to Béal na Bláth myself but a few of my children were able to go so there was a couple of generations of the Pierse's down there so it was good to have a family connection there. We [the family] thought the commemorations have gone very well. The speeches of both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste were good and there was a great crowd there too as well as a good spirit of reconciliation,” he said.

"Sunday was a very good step in the right direction of reconciliation. We can't afford civil war politics anymore in this country. There's enough trouble in the world already without this old bitterness on top of it,” he continued.

Going on, Robert spoke about stories his mother had told him about her time growing up during the War of Independence including stories of how she would shelter fugitives from the British soldiers in Collin’s birthplace in Woodfield in Cork.

"My mother was the eldest niece of Michael Collins. She used to actually sleep in the back of the house at Woodfield. When the lads on the run would come during the War of Independence, they would throw gravel up at my mother's window to get her to come down. They had a secret room behind the house, where the bull was kept and my mother - who was around 12 years old at the time - would get them in there and feed them,” he said.

As a relative of Collins, Robert said that a very precious family heirloom that was gifted to him many years ago was a walking stick that used to belong to Collins himself.

"I also have a walking stick which belong to Michael Collins. What happened was Collins was made the Minister for Finance in 1919 and he launched the bonds above in St Enda's which was Padraig Pearse's college. This man then, William Moore, he would have been in the IRB in New York and Michael of course, was the head of the IRB. Moore, he gave Collins whatever dollars he had on him and Michael said 'you're the first man to give me dollars for the bonds and so in return, he [Collins] had this big black thorn walking stick with him and he gave that to Moore.” said Robert.

"Moore retired then eventually to Listowel and he became a client of mine. We had great chats and he gave me the stick then as a gift. It's a great family heirloom now and it's a beautiful stick. I actually damaged it one time trying to put out a fire but I got it restored again," he laughed.