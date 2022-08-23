Kerry

Great nephew of Michael Collins says country cannot afford to dwell on civil war politics anymore

Robert Pierse from Listowel – who’s mother was the eldest niece of Collins – reflects on the commemorations for his late great-uncle on the 100 year anniversary of his assassination.

Fergus Dennehy

As the country reflects on the events of 100 years ago that saw Irish revolutionary, Michael Collins, assassinated in West Cork, his great-nephew and Listowel native, Robert Pierse, has reflected this week on what the past few days commemorations have meant to him and his family.

Robert, who’s mother was the eldest niece of Collins, told The Kerryman that Sunday’s commemorations at Béal na Bláth which was attended by thousands and where both Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar, gave speeches, was another step towards finally burying the hatchet of civil war politics here in Ireland.

