Great day out at West Kerry Show

The West Kerry Show returned on Sunday after a two-year, Covid-induced, absence providing a showcase for everything from champion cakes to champion sheep and a gathering point for people connected with the land.
The show, held in and around Dingle mart, attracted a large gathering on a day of exceptionally fine weather and there was something for everybody with vegetables from local gardens, home baking, bonny babies, glamorous grannies, a pet show, sheep dog trials, horses, cattle, sheep, goats and vintage tractors all included in the attractions.
Farmers, although traditionally under the weather because of poor prices for their produce, have had a relatively good year and one sheep farmer told The Kerryman that this could partly be attributed to Covid. He said this came about because marts adapted to Covid by holding online sales during the lockdowns and this opened the market to greater competition among buyers, which resulted in higher prices for animals.
Education Minister Norma Foley, who was welcomed as an honoured guest at the show, performed the official opening of the event. She thanked the volunteers who organize and run the West Kerry Show, which she described as a great and valued tradition that celebrates rural life.
Results of some of the ‘domestic’ competitions:
Cookery
Overall adult: Áine Uí Dhubhsláine.
Overall best tart: Mary Begley.
Overall Bread: Máire Uí Ghrifín.
Overall Children’s Cookery: Eoghan Ó Mathúna.
Overall Buns: Eimear Ahern.
Overall awards
Artistic: Deirdre Lynch.
Best Supporter: Ann O’Sullivan.
Highly Commended: Mary O’Sullivan.
Highly Commended: Breandán Ó Conchubhair.
Highly Commended: Máire Uí Ghrifín.
Senior Artistic, Seanóirí Cheann Trá.
Handmade Item: Ciarán Moss.
Amateur Photography: Áine Uí Dhubhsláine.
Adult Award: Deirdre Lynch.
Best Dressed Lady: Majella O’Sullivan, Dingle.
Granny Gaelach: Eileen Murphy, Ballinaboula.
Best Dressed Gent: Pádraig Lynch, Muiríoch.
Overall Bonny Baby: Eabha O’Houlihan, Ballyhea.