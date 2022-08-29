Kerry

Grandmother and Tralee native Fiona Griffin reflects on J1 adventure of a lifetime in the US

66-year-old Tralee native Fiona Griffin has just returned from an unforgettable nine weeks at in Wisconsin where she worked on a J1 visa as an Activities Counsellor at Camp Clearwater. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about one of the best summers of her life.

Re-united and it feels so good: Fiona pictured with her three grandchildren in Dublin after she returned from her summer of camp fun in the US.

Loving life: Fiona took part in a number of different activities over the course of her nine weeks at camp including horseback riding, archery, canoeing and paddleboarding to name a few.

Fergus Dennehy

Before last Thursday, it had been just over nine weeks since I last spoke to Tralee’s Fiona Griffin and in that intervening time, the 66-year-old retired grandmother has enjoyed what can only be described as the adventure of a lifetime, working as an Activities Counsellor for the summer at Camp Clearwater in Wisconsin.

It was the realisation of a long-held dream for Fiona whom, ever since she was a teenager, had wanted to travel the world and live abroad but as these things go sometimes, life got in the way and instead the mother of four and grandmother to five beloved grandchildren, instead selflessly dedicated her life to helping others through teaching, mental health outreach and domestic violence work.

