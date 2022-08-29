Grandmother and Tralee native Fiona Griffin reflects on J1 adventure of a lifetime in the US

Before last Thursday, it had been just over nine weeks since I last spoke to Tralee’s Fiona Griffin and in that intervening time, the 66-year-old retired grandmother has enjoyed what can only be described as the adventure of a lifetime, working as an Activities Counsellor for the summer at Camp Clearwater in Wisconsin.

It was the realisation of a long-held dream for Fiona whom, ever since she was a teenager, had wanted to travel the world and live abroad but as these things go sometimes, life got in the way and instead the mother of four and grandmother to five beloved grandchildren, instead selflessly dedicated her life to helping others through teaching, mental health outreach and domestic violence work.

Now, as she settles back into life back home in Tralee after nine amazing weeks, she’s been reflecting on one of, if not, the best summers of her entire life.

"It was absolutely amazing in every sense of the word. I honestly still haven't come to terms with how amazing it was and how fortunate I was," she said after enjoying a great nights sleep back in her own bed, with jet lag Fiona added, thankfully not rearing its head.

What made the experience so special for her, Fiona said, was the friends that she made along the way, from the campers themselves right up to the many staff who she worked alongside day by day for over two months.

"I do think the people that I met and the camp I was at were a huge part of my experience being so positive. I had a great connection with the people I was working with over there and they too with me and this was really wonderful. They [everyone] were just so positive and so friendly. I really got lucky. With them and all of the other staff, we built up a great bond with each other,” she continued.

"It was much more than I ever expected. I didn't know I was expecting when I headed over there first to be honest with you but from the day I arrived when I met Beth, the camp director, Kat who was the lead counsellor and Sarah, she was the programmes administrator. From the minute I met them, I knew that I was going to be okay. They set my mind at ease," she said.

One aspect of her adventure that completely took her by surprise, Fiona said, was the full-on schedule of daily camp life which started every morning at 6:45am and which consisted of hour long classes in activities such as archery, canoeing and arts and crafts – to name but a few – all through the morning, afternoon and into the evenings.

It was a far cry from the relaxing idea that Fiona naively had before heading over.

"It was a pretty amazing experience, I'll say week to week. We had some tough days I'll admit. I was surprised at how full on the whole experience was, honestly I was shocked, literally shocked!” she said with a laugh.

"I thought that I'd spend my time there wandering around the camp enjoying nature, but no, they were long, tough days and very full on. It was non-stop,” she continued.

"We were up at 6:45 every morning. There was a lie-in on a Sunday until 8am and my god, did you enjoy that lie-in. We had to be at flag-raising every morning at 7:50 and then breakfast was 10 minutes later at 8am.

With regards to the flag raising, it was wonderful what they do. They would raise the American flag, they'd raise the Camp Clearwater flag and then they would raise three international flags of the staff that are working in camp on that particular year. So at least once a week, the Irish flag was flying proudly and so I got a little bit of Irish pride every time I saw it,” she said.

As for the many activities that she took part in during her role as an Activities Counsellor, Fiona said that it was canoeing, archery and paddle boarding that she loved the most in camp life.

"I loved canoeing. I took to it like a duck to water and I just loved being on the water in general so I loved paddle boarding as well. Here in Ireland, anytime I've gone paddle boarding out in Tralee Bay there in the Maharees, I'm constantly falling off. The lake at camp though, most days it was so calm, I didn't fall off and I was really able to enjoy it and I found my feet.

"I also loved doing archery, I had never done it before but I just fell in love with it so I must look now to see if we have an archery range or club here in Kerry that I could join,” she said.

"I remember that I felt totally at sea the first day. My first class that I had to teach was archery and I'd only had two lessons in it before standing up in front of all the campers to try and teach them. I just remember thinking 'oh dear god' and I just didn't know what I was doing.

But I managed to get through it and it was actually grand. Especially with the younger ones, they believed whatever you told them but with the older kids who would have copped on a bit more that I maybe didn't know what I was doing, I was very upfront with them. I would say to them 'girls, I'm not an archer so please bear with me," she laughed.

On leaving the camp and finally coming home to Ireland, Fiona said that it was very much a case of mixed emotions as on one hand, she was very upset to be departing from the camp and all the friends she had made there, she was also incredibly excited about getting home to her family in Ireland, in particular, her three beloved grandchildren.

"I was very lonely coming home, I was very upset leaving Clearwater. We cried tears, all of us, especially the international staff. It was heart-breaking to say goodbye to each other. It was like coming back into the real world. I was out of the bubble that we had all been in," she said.

I flew home on Monday and I arrived into Dublin Airport on Tuesday. I had Tuesday with the girls in Dublin, the triplets, they're just gone two-and-a-half, they were all waiting their at the arrivals area in the airport with their mom. Two of the triplets, they ran to me straight away but the other girl, Megan, she was a tiny bit shy. It was just so special to see them again,” she added.

Finally, as to whether she has thought about heading back to the US again next summer for round two of her summer camp adventures, Fiona said she'd definitely consider it, but would go for a much shorter period of time.

"I would definitely go back next year. I've actually been offered a job and if it could work, it's something that I would seriously consider but possibly not for the nine weeks that I did this year. For me, the nine weeks was just that little bit too long. With my mom at the age she is and my grandkids at the age they are, I really missed seeing them on a regular basis,” she said.

