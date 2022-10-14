Grandfather had his nose broken during unprovoked South Kerry assault

A Cahersiveen resident broke a man’s nose in an unprovoked attack while the victim was walking with his grand-daughter along a street in the south Kerry town.

Christoph Bardges (37) of Flat 1, Bridge Street, Cahersiveen, appeared before the local District Court sitting on Thursday for sentencing having pleaded guilty to assaulting Danny O’Connell on Newmarket Street on November 27, 2019. A victim-impact statement was handed into court.

Mr Bardges has 11 previous convictions, among the most recent of which was handed down at a June 2020 sitting of Killarney Circuit Court, where he received five days’ imprisonment over two assault matters.

His solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said his client has huge support – with family members including his father present in court on the day – and a probation report handed into court outlined his full co-operation with probation services. Mr O’Connell said nothing further is coming down the line against Mr Bardges, whom he described as being in “far superior [condition] both bodily and mentally” from previous court appearances.

A psychiatric report has also been furnished to the Court, and Mr Bardges takes medication daily. He has abstained from alcohol and other intoxicating substances, Mr O’Connell added.

Judge David Waters said that Mr Bardges presents a low risk of re-offending if he continues to take his medication and engage with Community Mental Health services. He does, however, present a much higher risk of re-offending “in a worrying way” when he does not follow these steps, he commented.

He noted Mr Bardges’ remorse but added that nothing precipitated his attack, which had an effect on and innocent victim and the victim’s grand-child.

Judge Waters adjourned the matter to June 2023 “to leave it hanging over” Mr Bardges until then, and he told him to continue taking his medication, keep up his engagement with mental-health services, and stay away from intoxicating substances.

He warned that “all bets are off” for sentencing if he re-offends before the June sitting.