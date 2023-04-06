Grab a Gúna fundraiser taking place this Easter weekend in Caherdaniel

Ger Deasy and Ingrid Graef with some of the clothing items which will be on sale at the Grab A Gúna fundraiser.

A fundraiser in aid of the Caherdaniel/Castlecove Defibrillator fund is taking place in Caherdaniel on Easter weekend from April 7 to April 9.

The fundraiser is called Grab a Gúna and it will see people get the chance to grab both new and pre-loved ladies clothing and accessories , all of which will be sold at rock bottom prices. All dresses on offer over the weekend will be sold at €10 max.

The event will run from 12pm to 4pm each day over this Easter weekend and people are encouraged to pop on down and show their support a very worthy - and potentially life saving - cause.