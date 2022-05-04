Government to set up Tralee bus service for Ukraine refugees at Earl of Desmond

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan has said the Government is working to establish a new bus link to help Ukrainian refugees staying the Earl of Desmond Hotel get in and out of Tralee Town Centre.

Around 350 refugees from Ukraine are staying at the hotel but the lack of public transport has made it difficult for many of them to access State services and to set about seeking work.

Many local taxi and mini bus drivers have been providing the refugees with free transport – and the hotel has laid on its own transport – but this has been nowhere near enough to meet the demand.

In the Dáil last week Dublin Labour TD Duncan Smith asked the Green Party leader what his Department was doing to provide free public transport to refugees who are arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.

Minister Ryan said that additional bus services are to be set up to cater for those housed away from the existing public transport network and made specific reference to the situation in Tralee as an example of what the Government is doing.

“The National Transport Authority (NTA) is examining options to provide transport from the Earl of Desmond hotel, where many refugees have been accommodated, to Tralee town,” he said.

“Such measures will provide better access to a range of amenities, employment opportunities and to onward public transport connections to larger centres,” said Minister Ryan.

Mr Ryan said a community transport fund is also being established to support occasional travel requests by refugees.

This will be operated by the Transport for Ireland, TFI and Local Link offices.

“It will enable our Ukrainian guests to join in the many activities that are available in our towns, in particular activities focused on youth, integration, culture and education,” Minister Ryan said.

“Collectively, these endeavours aim to support integration of our Ukrainian guests into the local communities that are hosting them. We will keep the issue of transport provision under review as this situation evolves”.