Google shows Kerry on the move again as recovery takes hold

New Google data shows the number of people visiting shops and hospitality venues in Kerry has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Stock image. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

NEW figures published by Google show that Kerry people are out and about and moving around at pre pandemic levels following the lifting of various Covid restrictions.

Google’s latest Community Mobility Report manages to shed lights on recent changes in people’s behaviour and shows that visits to shops, bars, restaurants and leisure attractions have increased sharply in recent weeks.

The data is collected based on an analysis of anonymised ‘location data’ taken from people’s mobile phones and examines places they visited and how long they spent there.

It shows activities such as retail and commerce have now largely recovered and comes as the country prepares to ditch most of the last remaining Covid restrictions, including the rules around masks, offices and large events.

The Mobility Report compares movement data from July 21 to September 1 this year with the period from January 3 to February 6 2020, the period immediately before the covid crisis hit.

The study shows that visits to retail and recreation venues – the category includes shops, pubs, restaurants and attractions like cinemas and theatres – have increased by 38 per cent on the weeks before the pandemic struck.

It should be noted that this period in January would typically be far quieter than the summer months that it is compared to in the Google report.

Visits to supermarkets, pharmacies and similar outlets have also increased sharply, jumping by 56 per cent.

Workplace attendance, which is still down by 14 per cent, also appears to be returning to pre-Covid levels while public transport use is up by 14 per cent across the county.

The data also shows that people are now spending about the same amount of time in their homes as they did prior to the introduction of the first Covid lock-down.