Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Good samaritan assaulted after she intervened in take-away row

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week. Expand

Close

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A good Samaritan who “took umbrage” to the way three customers were being treated by the owner of a fast-food take-away, ended up being assaulted after she intervened in the incident.

In evidence at Cahersiveen District Court last week, gardaí said the woman had suffered an injury to her nose when the owner banged the door in her face. 

Privacy