Good samaritan assaulted after she intervened in take-away row

A good Samaritan who “took umbrage” to the way three customers were being treated by the owner of a fast-food take-away, ended up being assaulted after she intervened in the incident.

In evidence at Cahersiveen District Court last week, gardaí said the woman had suffered an injury to her nose when the owner banged the door in her face.

Dilbag Dilbag (30), with an address at Atlas House in Tralee, who was running the take-away business in Cahersiveen at the time, was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the incident at Joey’s Chipper, Main Street, Cahersiveen on July 18, 2020.

The case had previously been before the court but had been adjourned for the victim to provide a victim impact statement.

The court heard that three customers were arguing within the restaurant and Mr Dilbag had gone to remove them while holding a stick.

The injured party, who was outside the take-away, observed this through the window and was upset about how Mr Dilbag dealt with the parties involved. She went to speak to him but he banged the door in her face causing an injury to her nose. A medical report was handed into court.

The court heard that Mr Dilbag has 26 previous convictions including criminal damage, theft, public order and obstruction of a garda. However, almost all of these occurred after this incident.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that Mr Dilbag was an asylum seeker living in Tralee who came from a good family in India. He said Mr Dilbag had been giving a temporary permit to open a take-away business in Cahersiveen but it did not work out.

Mr O’Connell said that Mr Dilbag was protecting himself from the customers but that the injured party had taken “umbrage” to his behaviour. He said that he did not deliberately assault her but had closed the door and she sustained an injury.

He said while he had previous convictions they are after this incident and related to his issues with drink and drugs which he is now abstaining from.

He said Mr Dilbag had reacted to the “lady’s well intentioned intervention” and that the offence in question pre-dates his other convictions.

Judge Waters said that in her victim impact statement, the injured party said that Mr Dilbag was not remorseful and had taken ‘malicious pleasure in her injuries’ and that he was a threat.

However, Sgt Miriam O’Connell said he was not a threat to anybody.

Judge Waters said he was aware of Mr Dilbag and that if the offence had occurred after all the other ones he would be going to jail. "He has engaged in serious offences since. He is a pest,” the judge added.

“He is pest now, but not then he was trying to earn a living,” replied Mr O’Connell.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Dilbag and handed down a five month suspended sentence.