Good news on South Kerry Greenway as High Court rules that case cannot be appealed

The High Court has ruled on the South Kerry Greenway

The High Court has ruled that the High Court decision upholding the planning permission for the South Kerry Greenway project cannot be appealed.

It is now hoped that this ruling will allow the much needed project to move forward.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard. In November 2020, the board granted permission for a 27km greenway between Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

The permission is subject to several conditions, and was the subject of two challenges, one by Mr James Clifford and Mr Peter Sweetman; and the second by some local landowners whose lands have been compulsorily acquired for the greenway.

The cases were against the board and various State parties, with the council a notice party in proceedings.

In July the planning decision by An Bord Pleanála was upheld by the High Court. The parties then sought Leave to Appeal this High Court decision but this has now been refused.

Deputy Brendan Griffin announced the decision this evening and has welcomed the news for the South Kerry region.

This legal decision can however be appealed to the Supreme Court within 28 days.