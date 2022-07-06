Work is to start on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme this year.

In what is finally described as good news, the community of Kilcummin are to get their long-awaited sewerage scheme after more than 15 years of delays.

On Wednesday Irish Water announced that Coffey Construction has been appointed as the contractor for the project which will commence in the coming months.

When complete, the scheme will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, that will ensure wastewater from the village is treated appropriately.

The community have been waiting for more than 15 years for the scheme and local councillors have strongly criticised the long delay in providing such a vital service.

The appointment of a contractor comes after all the land need was acquired by agreement negating the need for a Compulsory Purchase Order. This had begun but following discussions with local landowners agreements were reached.

Killarney councillors praised the council and Irish Water for avoiding the CPO process something councillors said they were opposed to. Acting Manager of the Killarney Municipal District John Breen said the announcement was a “good news story.”

However, despite the much lauded good news a contractor has previously been appointed to develop the project but it did not go ahead at that time.

Irish Water have however given a commitment that the project will proceed.

“The appointment of Coffey Construction illustrates our commitment to delivering this project for the community. All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development well into the future,” said Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, David Shalloo.

Once operational, the new sewerage scheme will connect into the sewer network in Killarney town, where it will be collected and transferred to Killarney wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) for appropriate treatment.

The scheme will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in the River Deenagh and Lough Leane and protect recreational waters for swimming, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local environment.

The new sewerage infrastructure to be constructed as part of this scheme will include a sewer network for Kilcummin village, a pumping station, and approximately 6 kms of sewers.

Works on the project are expected to commence late in 2022, with the entirety of the project due for completion in 2024.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council will continue to update the local community in Kilcummin as they progress the project. For more information on this project click here