Golf tournament helps to raise funds to get Tinteán Theatre up and running again

Just some of those who took part in fundraising golf tournament at Ballybunion Golf Club recently. The fundraiser was in aid of the Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion.

For the past two years, the Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion has laid dormant but now, thanks to the renewed efforts of locals in the North Kerry town and from further afield, there is once more hope for the future of the venue.

That hope most recently came in the shape of a fundraising golf tournament held at the golf course in Ballybunion two weeks ago and which attracted a wealth of famous faces to the course for a round on one of the most stunning courses you’ll find anywhere in the country.

All the proceeds from the day out will go towards local efforts to get the doors of the Tinteán open again.

Padraig Hanrahan was one of those involved in organising the tournament and he spoke to The Kerryman this week about how the day went and what their goal for the Tinteán is.

"There was 30 teams and the day itself then was just absolutely beautiful. In fairness as well, the teams came from all over Ireland,” said Padraig.

"In conjunction with the golf club, we set up the fundraiser and it was a fundraiser specifically designed for the Tinteán and the players/contributors on the day, they were more than happy to help out. All the money raised then is to help us open the Tinteán Theatre again here in town. Specifically in this case, we’ll be looking at getting new LED lighting and sound equipment,” he continued.

"The Tinteán has been closed for two years now and even before the two years before that were fairly sporadic as well so what we’ve done is we’ve formed a not for profit charity company and the idea is that we will operate the Tinteán for the good of the community. We’ll be organising events up there and promoting the arts.” Padraig said.