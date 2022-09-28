Gold for Kerry at ploughing championships as focus turns to local competitions

Abbeydorney ploughing members at the presentation of their event on this Sunday. L/R is Sonny Egan, Dodo O’Connell, Aeneas Horan, Mike Lynch, Tommy McCarty, Henry Buckley, Michael Fitzmaurice, Donal Mulvihill, Willie Keane, Sean Lawlor, Tom O Mahony, and Tom Rice. Photo by John Kelliher.

Kerry won its 49th All Ireland Ploughing title at this year’s Ploughing Championships at Rathinaska in County Laois.

Causeway man Colm Dineen won the third Furrow Conventional Senior Class, which is Colm’s second All Ireland title, having previously won the same class in the Junior Section in 2017.

All other Kerry competitors put in an outstanding performance and gained high places in their various classes.

The future certainly looks bright for Kerry Ploughing and hopefully the county can win yet another All Ireland next year to achieve a 50th title overall.

Kerry Ploughing PRO Tom O’Mahony congratulated all the competitors who represented their respective clubs and their county.

He also thanked Kerry Group for subsidising the transport of tractors and ploughs to the Championships and to Derek and Michael O’Driscoll for transporting the tractors and ploughs to the championship.

“The past week is very much about the collective effort from everyone linked with the Kerry Ploughing Association. A huge thanks goes out to those who supported us,” said Tom.

On Saturday morning in Listowel, Henry Buckley of Buckleys Agri Listowel, the main sponsor of the Abbeydorney Ploughing Match, presented President Michael Fitzmaurice with a cheque for sponsorship for Sunday’s match.

This will be held on Sunday (October 2) on Dowling’s Farm, Kilbricane, starting at 11:30am. Other fixtures: Ballyheigue on October 15, Ardfert on October 23, Ballyduff on October 30, and Killarney County Championship on November 13. Causeway’s new date is to be confirmed.