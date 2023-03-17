Gneeveguilla St Patrick’s Day parade goes off in style in East Kerry – all the photos

Click the photo below to open a gallery of images from the parade
St Patrick made the trip into the heart of Sliabh Luachra as Gneeveguilla were the proud hosts of an early morning St Patrick’s Day parade that got underway at 10am.
Our patron saint, otherwise known as Danny Donnelly – and many other young lookalikes too - greeted the locals as hundreds from across east Kerry turned up in support.
Local football and soccer clubs took part in the festivities, as well as local schools, dance schools and active retired.
Grand marshals for the day were Joan O'Mahony and Jim Hughes.