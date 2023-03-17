Gneeveguilla St Patrick’s Day parade goes off in style in East Kerry – all the photos

All out in force for the big day. Photo by Tatyana McGough

All Ireland School's Cup trophy was a special guest in Gneeveguilla. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Plenty of green on display as Gneeveguilla celebrates St Patrrick's Day in style. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michelle and Mary of Gneeveguilla Tidy Towns participating in the St Patricks Parade in Gneeveguilla. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Joan O'Mahony and Jim Hughes were grand Marshals of the St Patrick's Parade in Gneeveguilla. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tureencahill Active Retired join in festivities in Gneeveguilla for St Patricks Day. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Danny Donnelly participating in St Patrick's Day Parade in Gneeveguilla. Photo by Tatyana McGough

You're not the only St Patrick! Gneeveguilla's young St Patrick fans celebrate St Patricks Day. Photo by Tatyana McGough

St Patrick made the trip into the heart of Sliabh Luachra as Gneeveguilla were the proud hosts of an early morning St Patrick’s Day parade that got underway at 10am.

Our patron saint, otherwise known as Danny Donnelly – and many other young lookalikes too - greeted the locals as hundreds from across east Kerry turned up in support.

Local football and soccer clubs took part in the festivities, as well as local schools, dance schools and active retired.

Grand marshals for the day were Joan O'Mahony and Jim Hughes.