Glenflesk GAA donate bikes and scooters to Ukraine refugees in Kerry

On his return to teaching in Scoil Bhríde Loreto, Killarney, after the summer break, Glenflesk Coiste na nÓg Chairperson Pádraig O’Sullivan got some very positive feedback to an initiative he ran in recent months for some of the town’s new Ukrainian residents.

The school had an intake of Ukrainian pupils prior to the summer break, and parents of these students were wondering if there were any bikes or scooters going free so their kids could play with them as they got used to a new country.

It got Pádraig thinking, and he sent a text to parents involved with Coiste na nÓg in Glenflesk. The response overwhelmed him.

“I filled three car trailers,” he told The Kerryman. “Between bikes, scooters, toy cars, toy tractors, all that craic, I got about 45 items, mostly bikes and scooters.

“I was talking to parents after the summer, and they asked me to thank the parents of Glenflesk for being so kind because they had a great summer with their bikes. I said I’d pass on the word and get it out there through yourselves in the media as well.”