Gleneagle Hotel opens number of new meeting spaces

A number of brand-new meeting rooms facility - opened in memory of the late Maurice O’Donohue - have been opened this past week at The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

The new MOD Suites at the hotel includes five meeting rooms in total, located adjacent to the hotel’s existing conference and events spaces.

“We have dedicated this new meeting space to our late father Maurice O’Donoghue. Our Dad spearheaded the development of The Gleneagle Hotel and The Gleneagle INEC Arena. We especially remember him for his flair for innovation, foresight, and ability to realise projects. His influence is still very much a part of our ethos today,” said Patrick O’Donoghue, the CEO of The Gleneagle Group.

“MoD Suites at The Gleneagle are designed to inspire innovation through collaboration. The design, layout, state-of-the-art equipment, and IT solutions are the result of the culmination of over sixty years of experience in hosting conferences and events,” he continued.

As well as complementing the existing conferencing facilities, the MoD Suites can also be booked for exclusive hospitality options for groups and private parties attending concerts in The Gleneagle INEC Arena.

By doing so, concert-goers can avail of fast-track access and pre and post-gig food and drinks options.

To find out more or to book a MoD Suite for your next meeting or hospitality event call 064 6671550 or email sales@gleneaglehotel.com.