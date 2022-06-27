Glencar Show a success despite inclement weather

Noreen O'Sullivan from Glencar pictured after she won one of the Raffle prizes at the Glencar Cattle Show on Sunday Photo: Tatyana McGough

Entrants in the dog show at the Annual Glencar Cattle Show after winning some competition. l to r: Catherine O’Connor with Pippa,Helen Brosnan with Roxy, Eleanor Davis with Callum. Glencar Cattle Show 2022, Sunday 26th June. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Timmy O'Shea sponsor of the trophies for the busking competition (centre) pictured with the winners:l to r Aoibhín O'Sullivan and Roísín Kissane from Kilgobnet (2nd place winners) Michael Foley from Glencar (1st place), and Mary Ellen McDonell from Glencar ( 3rd place winner).Glencar Cattle Show 2022, Sunday 26th June 2022. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Con Sugrue from Farmers Bridge Tralee pictured with the winners of several Pony Show competitions Little Miss Muffet and Little Mister Astronomical at the Glencar Cattle Show 2022 on Sunday. Photo : Tatyana McGough

Ryan and Connor McGillycudy pictured with their dad Michael after completing the running competition at the Glencar Cattle Show on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

The Glencar Show made a welcome return after a three-year absence due to Covid restrictions. The show had been running annually since the 1940s until Covid rules and regulations got in the way, but it was full steam ahead for 2022.

The show took place on Sunday in the Lickeen Sports Field and this year almost 500 attended which organisers were thrilled with considering the weather was poor and a certain quarter-final was being played at the same time in Croke Park.

Donie O’Connor, one of many who organised the show, was delighted with this year’s event. “It went very well, better than expected. The weather was mixed really but a lot of our regulars attended, and we ran all of our events as expected, despite the weather,” Donie said.

“Our goal going into this year was to just get the event up and running with it being the first year we could do it since the pandemic, it was important that we were able to get it going and we were delighted with the turn-out with the Kerry v Mayo game being on at the same time” he added.

The event showcased Kerry cows, a rare breed of cattle descended from the first cows brought to Ireland in the Neolithic period.

There was a traditional farm experience for those who attended on the day with something for adults and children alike. From Irish dancing to children’s busking competitions there was no lack of entertainment.

Sheep dog trials were also held with approximately 10 competitors and it was Tara Foley who collected the Jack Walsh memorial trophy on the day.