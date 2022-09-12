Glencar native Patrick McGillycuddy annouced as London Kerry Person of the Year 2022

Glencar native Patrick (Pat) McGillycuddy has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year 2022 by the London Kerry Association.

Chairman of the hugely successful Glencar Construction company, Mr McGillycuddy was selected in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the construction industry and for charity work in London.

Pat, moved his family to Harrow from Glencar Co. Kerry in the early 1980s after his construction company in Ireland ‘went under’ and now he has come full circle to become Chairman of a company that recently hailed by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies in the FT1000.

He spent three decades running Gazeley, a developer, investor and manager of European logistics warehouses and distribution parks and took on the additional roles of Store Development Director of Asda, and COO of EZW (A Dubai World Company).

He is Chairman of the hugely successful Glencar Construction firm, set up by his son Eddie in 2016, and They have also been shortlisted in the 2022 Construction News Awards in the category Contractor of the Year.

One of their recent projects is the development of a landmark £200m vaccination manufacturing and innovation centre (VMIC) in Harwell, near Oxford.

The company has offices in Killorglin close to Pat’s native home and have hundreds of staff working on projects across the UK and they are also expanding into Ireland.

A family man, Patrick (69) and his wife Margaret have 7 children and 19 grandchildren, with baby Tadgh coming into the world earlier this year.

Patrick McGillycuddy will be presented with the award at the KAL’s annual gala dinner in November on what will be a fantastic evening of craic agus ceol, with Daithí Ó Sé as MC for the night and appearances our All Ireland Winning Kerry Team and special guest Sam Maguire also making a return to London Town for the night.

Tickets for the Kerry Association London dinner and dance are available from Secretary Margaret Rochford on 0044 77 68138709, by emailing info@kerryassociationlondon.org or getting in touch with any committee member.