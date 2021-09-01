Glenbeigh's future halted by lack of sewerage scheme

The future of Glenbeigh village is under threat according to local councillor Michael Cahill following the refusal by An Bord Pleanála to allow a local hotel expand due to the lack of a sewerage scheme in the village.

Brendan Sweeney of The Towers Hotel in Glenbeigh had applied for planning permission to construct eight apartments and four holiday cottages close to the hotel.

Planning has also been sought for a treatment plant for the development due to the lack of a sewerage scheme in the South Kerry village. However, despite this planning was refused by An Bord Pleanála on the grounds that there is not an adequate sewerage scheme.