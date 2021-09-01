Glenbeigh's future halted by lack of sewerage scheme

Premium
The future of Glenbeigh village is under threat according to local councillor Michael Cahill following the refusal by An Bord Pleanála to allow a local hotel expand due to the lack of a sewerage scheme in the village.
Brendan Sweeney of The Towers Hotel in Glenbeigh had applied for planning permission to construct eight apartments and four holiday cottages close to the hotel.
Planning has also been sought for a treatment plant for the development due to the lack of a sewerage scheme in the South Kerry village. However, despite this planning was refused by An Bord Pleanála on the grounds that there is not an adequate sewerage scheme.
The Inspectors report refused planning stating that it was ‘premature’ due to the lack of wastewater infrastructure, that the proposed treatment plan would be not be appropriate and that it the board was not satisfied that the effluent from the development would be disposed of correctly. Other concerns were also raised by the board about the design and lay-out.
“The proposed development would be premature by reason of the existing deficiencies in the Glenbeigh wastewater treatment plant and the proposed in-situ treatment of wastewater would set an undesirable precedent for similar Developer Provided Infrastructure within the Glenbeigh area. The proposed development would, therefore, be prejudicial to public health and would be contrary to proper planning.”
Planning has been previously been refused for similar proposals by Mr Sweeney.
Cllr Cahill expressed his anger at the decision and said that it is not fair on Mr Sweeney and other applicants to have their plans halted for an issue that is outside their control.
“Because the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Glenbeigh has exceeded capacity, people are being refused Planning Permission for homes, businesses, extensions, you name it. It is not the responsibility of these applicants to provide an adequate Wastewater Treatment Plant and I am blue in the face from pointing this out. People are being denied their human rights to a home or livelihood by the lack of a basic service.”