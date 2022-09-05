Glenbeigh, Kerry: ‘It happened in front of everybody, it was just horrific’ – said race commentator

The tragic scene at Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday taken moments after the horrific accident that claimed the life of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead. (Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan).

The dark clouds of tragedy still linger over Glenbeigh and the horse-and-pony racing community following the death of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead on Saturday.

The mood of abject sorrow will take time to clear as family, friends and a community come to terms with the tragedy that ended Jack’s life.

The aspiring young jockey was killed instantly when his horse jolted during the final race on Saturday.

A large crowd witnessed the horrendous scene as medical personnel did all they could for Jack.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly, who is heavily involved in the horse-and-pony racing scene, was commentating in the parade ring at Glenbeigh when tragedy struck.

“It’s been so tough,” he said.

“Jack was such a brave, courageous, and enthusiastic young man when riding. He wanted to learn all the time. He couldn’t have had a better master tactician than his dad (Henry). Our hearts go out to his family,” he said.

The scene Charlie describes is one of utter horror and heartbreak for the people in attendance. The incident happened close to where one of the main congregations of people were located.

“It was an absolute freak accident what happened. You couldn’t describe it any other way. Nine and a half times out of ten, the jockey would fall off and bounce back up. The horse stumbled, and he parted company with Jack; a totally freak accident,” he said.

Charlie explained how he has attended the Glenbeigh Races for over 20-years and had never seen the beach looking so well prepared and laid out.

He said some of the stewards were just 20-yards from the accident and that medics were with Jack within a minute.

The air ambulance was also called but Jack was already pronounced dead.

Read More

“There were huge crowds there: locals and people who had never seen beach racing before. It happened in front of everybody, and it became clear fairly soon that Jack was in trouble,” said Charlie.

"The effort the medical people put in was just unbelievable. It was a horrific scene for everybody at the races, especially his grandparents who were in the crowd,” he said.

Only a week earlier, at the Cahersiveen Races, Charlie interviewed a smiling Jack, and a proud Henry, after he rode a winner.

In hindsight, and in terms of the sheer emotion involved, Charlie said both encounters now seem worlds apart.

“It was such a happy, family moment that day in Cahersiveen. For all Henry’s success as a trainer, I never saw him as proud as in Cahersiveen when Jack rode a winner,” said Charlie.

“His dad was very proud of him and that he was getting a good education in horse-and-pony racing. Henry was very supportive of Jack. Unfortunately, he wasn’t with him on Saturday as it was Jack’s grandparents who brought him to Glenbeigh,” he said.

Lastly, Charlie emphasised Jack’s love for pony racing and how he had been a great ambassador for the sport.

“He was a gentleman and polite young man. He would have excelled as a jockey. Many people might not know it but there would be no horse racing in Ireland only for pony racing,” he said.

“Paul Townend, Jack Kennedy, Nina Carberry, to name a few, have all started in pony racing. I was there the day Rachael Blackmore rode her first horse-and-pony race in Causeway. They all started out doing what Jack loved," he said.

“The vast majority of time this sport is safe. The level of detail and safety race committees go through nowadays is exemplary. There are accidents, but this is just an awful and unfortunate accident,” he said.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved in horse-and-pony racing is with the de Bromhead family at this difficult time.”