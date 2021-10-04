Give your views on the development of Killarney

The public in Killarney have been asked to give their views on the development of Killarney in a new survey which has been launched by Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

The extensive and hugely important community survey, which is being undertaken in conjunction with Killarney Municipal District, will help Killarney to plan for the future taking the views of the public into account.

The public is being asked to share views on what Killarney’s infrastructural, commercial and community priorities should be going forward and to express their thoughts on what progress has been made. Questions include the public’s views on the development of outdoor seating, a market area, metered car parking and the importance of Tidy Towns.

Opinions on pedestrianisation, the Safe Streets project, accessibility and the standard of age-friendly and disability parking facilities are also invited.

Respondents to the online survey will be asked to share information on what way their shopping habits have changed during the pandemic, how they feel Covid-19 will impact on their retail preferences going forward and if concerns over the virus have impacted on their outdoor activities or hobbies, such as walking and cycling.

An effort will also be made to determine the level of use of facilities in Killarney National Park and how important the facility is to the local people. Views will also be sought on plans to introduce a number of new cycle paths in and around the town.

The opinion of the people will also be requested on issues such as public lighting, signage, litter and refuse and what steps can be taken locally to impact on concerns about climate change.

Submissions for the Killarney Community Sentiment Survey, which is completely anonymous, with replies fully confidential, will be analysed by independent consultants Repucon to get a full and complete snapshot of local opinion.

A follow on from last year’s really insightful informative Let’s Talk About Town survey, it will also seek to determine if people’s socialising trends have altered as a result of Covid-19 and just how safe they feel when they are out and about in and around town.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Marie Moloney, said the survey presents a great opportunity for people to have their say on what Killarney might need and what it might not.

“The town belongs to the people – it’s their town and this is the chance to have their say on how it is shaped going forward,” she said.

“It is very important to get feedback on a whole range of local issues and I would encourage people to give a little bit of their time to complete the survey,” the mayor added.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher, said it is absolutely critical that as many people as possible have their say on what changes they would like to see as Killarney emerges from the difficult pandemic which had a devastating impact on so many lives.

“Towns and businesses must rebuild and there is a desire for change in Killarney to reflect a collective and inclusive voice,” he remarked.

“To rebuild properly we must do it together and this survey will serve as a starting point in changing the ways we do business and how to better satisfy the needs of our customers, locals and visitors,” said Mr Kelleher.

To complete the fully confidential survey which will take just a few short minutes click on to https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=163215380159