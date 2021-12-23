Shoppers are being encouraged to give the gift of Kerry this Christmas with the Kerry Gift Card.

Kerry shoppers can give the gift of Kerry this Christmas thanks to the Kerry Gift Card which can be used in dozens of Kerry businesses and services. The Kerry Gift Card, which will allow shoppers to support local jobs and local businesses in the run-up to the Christmas, is now available to buy online and at the county’s larger post offices.

It can be redeemed at over sixty different shops, services and businesses across the county.

The card, which is operated by One4all and supported by the Kerry Chambers Network and Kerry County Council, is part of a wider campaign to encourage people in Kerry to shop locally and spend locally at this time of enormous challenge for many people in business.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney welcomed the initiative: “Kerry Chambers and Kerry County Council have been working closely together in recent months on practical and meaningful ways in which businesses can be supported through the current economic difficulties."

“This new Kerry Gift Card is an ideal way for people in the county to support their local shops and businesses. I would urge people to consider the card as a gift for loved ones and to use and spend the cards promptly to ensure businesses are supported now through the current challenges.”

President of Tralee Chamber, Nathan McDonnell said: “The Kerry Gift Card shows what can be achieved when we all work together. The Gift Card can be redeemed in businesses of all sizes across Tralee and around the county, which makes it the ideal staycation and shop local initiative that guarantees the money stays local.”

"This Christmas we can all give the Gift of Kerry, and we would in particular encourage any employer that can afford to, to reward their staff with the Kerry Gift Card because it complies with the revenue allowances for tax free gifts.”

President of Killarney Chamber, Niall Kelleher said: “The Kerry Gift card already has hotels, restaurants and shops throughout the county signed up, and is being supported by businesses in every corner of the county. With such a wide range of locations to redeem the card there is huge choice for people this Christmas. We would encourage everyone to buy the card as a gift now, and encourage them to spend it over the coming weeks and months throughout the county.”