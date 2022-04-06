Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Getting active and what that can do to help your arthritis

Chairperson of the Board of Arthritis Ireland Tim O&rsquo;Sullivan (second left ) pictured with Ger Collins, Josephine Twiss and Tom Barrett of the Arthritis Kerry branch at the launch in Tralee of &lsquo;National Arthritis Week&rsquo;, which takes place this year from April 4 to 10. This year&rsquo;s theme is based around physical activity and its importance for people living with arthritis. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Close

Chairperson of the Board of Arthritis Ireland Tim O&rsquo;Sullivan (second left ) pictured with Ger Collins, Josephine Twiss and Tom Barrett of the Arthritis Kerry branch at the launch in Tralee of &lsquo;National Arthritis Week&rsquo;, which takes place this year from April 4 to 10. This year&rsquo;s theme is based around physical activity and its importance for people living with arthritis. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Chairperson of the Board of Arthritis Ireland Tim O’Sullivan (second left ) pictured with Ger Collins, Josephine Twiss and Tom Barrett of the Arthritis Kerry branch at the launch in Tralee of ‘National Arthritis Week’, which takes place this year from April 4 to 10. This year’s theme is based around physical activity and its importance for people living with arthritis. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Chairperson of the Board of Arthritis Ireland Tim O’Sullivan (second left ) pictured with Ger Collins, Josephine Twiss and Tom Barrett of the Arthritis Kerry branch at the launch in Tralee of ‘National Arthritis Week’, which takes place this year from April 4 to 10. This year’s theme is based around physical activity and its importance for people living with arthritis. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Over 1.3billion people are estimated to live with a musculoskeletal disorder of some kind; the figure for Ireland stands at 1.1million.

Approximately one of five cases of musculoskeletal pain are attributable to osteoarthritis, more common in but not limited to those aged over 45. Inflammatory arthritis generally covers a wider age group, including children, and an estimated 1,200 children live with juvenile inflammatory arthritis.

Privacy