Getting active and what that can do to help your arthritis

Over 1.3billion people are estimated to live with a musculoskeletal disorder of some kind; the figure for Ireland stands at 1.1million.

Approximately one of five cases of musculoskeletal pain are attributable to osteoarthritis, more common in but not limited to those aged over 45. Inflammatory arthritis generally covers a wider age group, including children, and an estimated 1,200 children live with juvenile inflammatory arthritis.

One to two per cent of the population alone live with rheumatoid arthritis.

This gives a sense of one of the leading worldwide causes of disability, and Bon Secours Tralee Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist Derek Griffin told The Kerryman this week of the positive and important role of regular physical activity in managing these conditions.

His words coincide with National Arthritis Week (NAW), which began on Monday and will run until April 10. While no cure is yet known for arthritis – the effects of which on a person’s physical and emotional wellbeing are well documented, if not always easy to spot in someone going about their every day – supports and advice are available, and the benefits of physical activity, the focus of this year’s NAW, are plentiful.

Exercise itself has an anti-inflammatory effect, Derek explains in underlining its importance.

“Physical activity positively affects the function of our immune system,” he says. “Specifically, regular exercise has an anti-inflammatory effect which can help reduce pain in the long term.

“When we exercise, the brain releases a number of chemicals such as opioids that can act in a similar way to pain medication but without the side effects. For people with persistent pain, this effect is often not immediate and requires consistency over weeks and months. An increase in pain in the short term is not uncommon when starting a new exercise program [but] it is important to know that pain does not always mean damage.

“Osteoarthritis is often referred to as ‘wear and tear’. This is not strictly true. While a previous joint injury or poorly managed exercise habits with insufficient recovery can be a contributing factor, we now know that inflammation and metabolic health play an important role. With this is mind, lifestyle factors such as poor sleep quality, high stress levels, diet, being overweight or general health factors such as diabetes or high cholesterol are important to consider. Keeping active can have a very positive effect on these risk factors, [and] contrary to common belief, there is no evidence that regular physical activity is harmful to cartilage or joint health in people with arthritis.”

Pain and the fear of worsening that pain can lead people with arthritis to become less active, but this can set in motion a vicious cycle that may include reduced muscle strength and fitness levels.

But it is now well established that exercise is safe for those living with osteo- and inflammatory arthritis, and a well-designed exercise programme, tailored to an individual’s needs, can work wonders.

“People with arthritis often have an X-ray or an MRI of their affected area. The findings are sometimes described in scary language and can be a cause for worry,” Derek says. “However, we now know that the amount or severity of changes on a scan do not often match up with the intensity of pain or functional ability.

“Pain will be affected by other factors including your overall fitness, muscle strength, general health, sleep quality and your mental health, so more pain does not mean more damage and should not be a deterrent to getting more active.

“The reverse is also true: people with more severe changes on their scans do not necessarily have more pain. Pain is complex! You should discuss your specific situation with a healthcare professional for more specific guidance.”

By the same token, flare-ups are common and should not be assumed to be a sign of having caused further damage. Doing too much too soon is common, Derek says, but changes in sleeping habits or your mental-health status, for example, can also be part of the puzzle.

Working with a healthcare team in the know to deal with these flare-ups is a huge step in taking back control of your situation.

Weight gain can also be associated with increased inflammation levels, and while pain can make it hard to maintain a healthy weight, it’s an important part of arthritis management.

“Regular physical activity is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight,” Derek says. “Of course, this will need to be accompanied by a healthy nutrition plan depending on your needs. Consulting with a clinical dietician can be helpful.”

There’s no ‘best’ exercise, contrary to the common belief that low-impact and non-weight-bearing exercise is most beneficial.

This belief can dissuade people from other activities, including those an individual enjoys and might benefit from, and this emphasises the importance of remembering that no one size fits all.

“In summary, physical activity has wide-ranging benefits, not just for the health of the joint but for the entire person,” Derek says. “You should consult with a healthcare professional for specific advice and guidance for your specific situation. When it comes to physical activity, a little goes a long way!”

Arthritis Ireland’s Kerry branch provides several specially adapted and supervised exercise programmes, and aside from the physical benefits – depending on the person – these activities can have, the camaraderie and social interaction of meeting others living with similar experiences can be hugely positive. It may be more important now than ever in the wake of two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the full cost of which to arthritis sufferers is not clear.

The branch regularly provides useful information on ‘The Kerry Branch of Arthritis Ireland’ Facebook page, and some of this information applies to the physical activities it facilitates. The branch will even be running a six-week chair-based exercise programme in the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Rock Road, Killarney, on Thursdays from 7pm to 8pm, starting on April 14.

Derek will himself present a Facebook Live presentation on the branch Facebook page tonight, April 6, at 8pm.

Further information on the branch and the services is available from chairperson Tom Barrett at (087) 672 3442.