Get your tickets for a ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ for Kerry school fundraiser

'Shut yer Mouth there Mrs. O'Leary the birds will nest in it' - 'Oh you cheeky bitch.' Susan Cotter (left) and Liz Cosgrave in their roles in The Snapper which is one of the films being shown at the 'OsKaRs night in Killarney on Friday night. Photo by John Reidy

One of the great voluntary efforts in these parts in recent years is within a couple of days of the finishing post.

Presentation Castleisland’s innovative fundraising drive, ‘A Night at the OsKaRs’ has brought whole swathes of the local community together in a mass movement not seen here since the heyday of the Tops of the Town.

Groups of people who wouldn’t ordinarily move in each other’s circles have been teamed up to form the casts and extras in the half dozen or so short films based on big screen classics.

As we’ve heard so many times before, the businesses in town rose to the occasion and the crews from the Dublin based Kevin Rowe Events were looked after with the kind of hospitality for which the town is noted.

Tickets for the gala ‘OsKars’ night in Killarney are on sale at the school on Church Street and the office is open now from 8.30am to 3.30pm for ticket sales due to high demand.

The tickets went out the door at a rate that surprised even the constantly optimistic principal Pierce Dargan.

Mr. Dargan confirmed during the week that there’s 700 already gone with just a hand-full remaining. He genuinely reminded people who really want to be there on the big night-not-to-be-missed to get their tickets as soon as possible.