‘Get out of the rat race and live in scenic Kerry’ - Recruitment drive for Kerry hotel

Manager of Cable O'Leary's in Ballinskelliss Tony Donnelly is recruiting staff for the hotel in the picturesque part of Kerry offering free accommodation and a change of lifestyle

A Kerry hotel has launched a recruitment drive with a difference by offering free accommodation for staff who want to live and work in a remote and beautiful area of the county

Cable O’Leary’s Hotel in picturesque Ballinskelligs said the jobs in the well-known hotel offer opportunity to break with the rat race, and to live and work in one of the world’s most beautiful locations.

Manager of Cable O’Leary’s Hotel Tony Donnelly says that the hotel has decided to get creative and offer more than just a job but also a new way of living.

“Like everyone in hospitality, we have been struggling to attract staff because of full employment in the sector. As a result, we’ve decided to get creative and improve our offering in the hope of luring the best talent to one of the most beautiful places on the island. Not only will they receive a good wage and on-the-job training, we will also be able to provide them with accommodation and connect them with the local community so they can benefit from the full range of activities that local people already enjoy. The jobs are ideally suited to those who want to take a break from the rat race, and spend some time in an idyllic part of County Kerry.”

The ten bedroom hotel - located next to the famous Ballinskelligs Beach - is recruiting for a number of roles, including chef, senior bar staff and serving staff. The roles pay more than the going rate in the sector, and include the offer of free accommodation to successful applicants.

Cable O’Leary’s is a well known hostelry along the Wild Atlantic Way, and is named after a famous Ballinskelligs man who was once responsible for connecting Europe to the world as Superintendent for the transatlantic telecoms cable.

The roles are ideally suited to people with experience in the hospitality sector, who are looking for a change in pace away from the high pressure and high cost of urban living. The successful candidates will have numerous pursuits on their doorsteps including surfing, watersports and trips to the Skellig Islands made famous more recently by their appearance in the Star Wars franchise

The area around Ballinskelligs has recently won international praise and recognition for being Ireland’s first Hope Spot, identifying it as a place of important natural beauty and putting it on a list with the likes of the Great Barrier Reef and the Galápagos Islands.

The new chef will be charged with creating a menu befitting the location, drawing from the vast array of quality produce produced on the land and in the sea off County Kerry. Cable O’Leary’s already works with a number of local food and beverage suppliers, supporting other jobs around the Skellig peninsula.

The new roles are open to those already living in Ireland, and to those who would like to move to Ireland to pursue a career in hospitality. Some require an immediate start, while others will come on stream ahead of the start of the busy summer season. For more information, and to apply for the any of the roles advertised, please emailcableolearysKY@gmail.com