Get a sneak peak of the some of the majestic landscapes of the Kingdom of Kerry captured for new book

An image from Kingdom Norman McLoskey's new photography book capturing Kerry in all its glory.

The perfect Christmas gift for those who love Kerry is the latest book by Kenmare based landscape photographer Norman McCloskey.

‘KINGDOM’ captures the beauty of the Kerry landscape and and is a tribute to the photographers love of his adopted county and the the awe-inspiring beauty of the dramatic and peaceful scenery of county Kerry.

‘KINGDOM’ is the third book by Norman McCloskey and is an ongoing body of work exploring his relationship with the landscape of the west and southwest coastal areas of Ireland.

Norman’s first book PARKLIGHT - Images of Killarney National Park, was published in 2013 and followed by BEARA in 2018. Both books received International awards and were lauded in national and international press reviews.

A native of Limerick, Norman first moved to Kerry thirty years ago to escape city life, he fell in love with the county and soon made it his home. For the past three decades Norman has been photographing the landscape of the county.

In 2015 he opened the Norman McCloskey Gallery in Kenmare, which has seen continued success and growth and the work now forms part of private and corporate collections worldwide.

In KINGDOM he revisits many of the locations that have inspired him over the thirty years in order to find something new.

“Photographing in these familiar locations now, I set out to show the subtle beauty of these places that I see in the drama of sometimes chaotic vistas you find there. In many ways it is a homage to the place that has given me so much since I moved here in 1992,” he explains.

He says the book is a personal one but he

"Each image reflects some part of what I love about living and working here. Grand vistas, intimate details, imposing mountains, and soft, quiet bogland are all equally important to me. Although this is a personal selection, I hope these images and the subjects I choose to photograph will resonate with the reader and they can make their own connections. The Kingdom has many riches to offer, and I feel very fortunate to have found the best

KINGDOM contains 101 colour images taken mostly during the last four years. In addition, the book is interspersed with images drawn from the collection of work from the Norman McCloskey gallery in Kenmare that have particular significance to his photographic journey in Kerry. The photos range from intimate details of landscapes, and quiet, serene early morning coastal scenes, to dramatic mountain light.

The forward in KINGDOM is written by Paul Wakefield, a highly renowned Landscape photographer from the UK whose book ‘The Landscape’ is regarded as one of the finest books on landscape photography ever published. In his forward Paul says Norman McCloskey reveals this poetic grandeur in his portrait of Kerry in KINGDOM. These photographs lead us through the landscape of Kerry, guiding our attention from vistas to natural details that uncover the essence within.

KINGDOM retails at €45 and is available to purchase directly from www.normanmccloskey.com or select shops around the country including Irish Design Shop, Dublin and book shops throughout Kerry. A limited edition slipcase is also available for €120.