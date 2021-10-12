Germany eyes-up the Shannon Estuary as prospective partner for its ambitious 2030 hydrogen vision

GERMANY’S full-throttle plans to become a ‘hydrogen republic’ might yet become inextricably linked with the economic future of this republic – in particular the Shannon Estuary.

The powerful state at the heart of the EU has a budget of €9billion to splash as it achieves its hugely-ambitious dream of becoming a hyrdrogen economy by 2030.

And based on the positive repsonse of Germany’s Innovation Commissioner for Green Hydrogen Stefan Kaufmann, also a member of the Bundestag parliament in Germany, to everything he witnessed on a visit to Foynes this week Kerry and West Limerick could become central to the German plan.

Dr Kaufman visited the deepwater port at the weekend to get, as he said, a ‘deeper understanding’ of the potential for developing the Shannon Estuary as a major landing zone for the green fuel – hyrdrogen produced entirely greenly by offshore wind turbines.

With major plans in the pipeline for massive windfarms off the North Kerry and Clare coasts, all eyes are now on the Estuary zone – where it is proposed the power and fuel would be landed at Foynes for national and international distribution. That’s where Germany comes in, as the state has no wind resource of its own quite like we have.

“Germany is on a trajectory to become a hydrogen republic," Dr Kaufman said in Foynes this week.

"We aim to be the global leader in green hydrogen technologies. Green hydrogen comes from renewable resources and while we don’t have the wind energy potential of other regions, not least here on the west coast of Ireland, we do have the know-how for establishing sustainable, secure and efficient energy systems of the future.

“I wanted to come to Foynes to get a deeper understanding of the potential here and the opportunity is undeniable because of the wind power available off the coast, the deep estuary waters which are essential for development activity, the available land bank and the port authority’s ambition and strategic approach.

“There is an incredible opportunity here. I’ve been very impressed and am looking forward to developing an Irish-German-relationship.”

Shannon Foynes Port Company CEO Pat Keating said all were delighted to welcome the man known in Germany as ‘Mr Hydrogen’. “There is huge opportunity for us to export our energy [to Germany] also,” Mr Keating said.