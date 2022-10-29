Gate blocks Tralee-Fenit Greenway just hours after it is officially opened

A section of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway blocked by a gate on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Cllr Cathal Foley).

Walkers and cyclists were shocked on Saturday afternoon to discover a gate blocking a section of the new Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

The gate appeared just 24-hours after the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, officially opened the 11km route on Friday.

Scores of people were out using the facility on Saturday when they were astonished to see the gate.

This forced some people to turn back, while others went around the gate via a busy section of the main road.

It’s not yet clear why the gate was put there following months of intensive pre-planning discussions between Kerry County Council and local landowners.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley was cycling the greenway when he discovered the gate. He called it ‘absolutely disgraceful’ that the walkway should be obstructed in this way.

It’s also understood the guards were called over the matter.

“I have contacted Kerry County Council as this should not be happening. People are having to go out onto the main road to get past the gate which is highly dangerous,” he said.

“For this to be happening a day after it was opened is absolutely disgraceful. So many people were looking forward to using the greenway this weekend as it’s a long weekend. To be met with this gate is completely wrong,” he added.

The 11km Tralee-Fenit Greenway follows the route of the former railway lines and was funded by the Department of Transport and delivered by Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.