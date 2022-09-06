Churchtown House, Beaufort which is rumoured to be where Garth Brooks is staying while in Ireland.

With just days before the US country star plays to a sold-out Croke Park excitement is mounting in Kerry, where Garth Brooks is staying for his Irish tour.

While there has been much speculation about where Brooks will stay in Kerry, it is now believed that he will stay in a private house in Beaufort.

Though there has been no confirmation of his exact location, The Kerryman understands his destination may be Churchtown House in Beaufort.

It is a large and spacious 18th Century Country House, situated at the foot of the famous MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Range and close to Beaufort Golf Club. It is only 25 minutes from Kerry Airport, where Garth is expected to fly from for his concerts.

It is understood that Brooks security visited Churchtown several months ago.

The star is expected to arrive this week, in time for his five sell-out concerts, the first of which is this Friday, September 9.

Jonathan Sheridan of Churchtown House, however, told The Kerryman that this is only ‘a rumour’, but he would love to have him stay.

Padruig O’Sullivan, who owns the Beaufort bar, said that he has heard rumours he is coming to the village and if true he hopes he will call in:

“There are many rumours that he is coming to the village, and we will welcome him. If he gets the opportunity, I hope he stops in for a pint or a whiskey!”

More than 400,000 fans are flocking to Dublin to see Brooks, who last played in Ireland in 1997.

In Farranfore, excitement is also mounting as it is expected that Brooks will fly from Kerry Airport to Dublin for his concerts. In Centra in Farranfore staff and owner Mike Moriarty are hopeful he may pay a visit at some point. Mike is a huge Garth Brooks fan and has, in fact, met him in Nashville, where he travels to yearly.

“I came across him in Nashville and was talking to him. He is a very nice person, a dead-on guy,” Mike told The Kerryman.

Mike, unfortunately, cannot attend the concerts as he must stay home to look after his business while some staff members, and family, get to enjoy the live concerts.

If Brooks does drop in, it wouldn’t be the first time the store has had a famous visitor. Just last month, Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson called into the shop while visiting Kerry. He married his girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in an intimate wedding in Ballinskelligs recently.

“He might pop in for a soda, we will be watching out for Garth,” Mike said.

“You never know, we have had some famous actor in here last week, and the Game of Thrones star too. Sure we have the Roses and Sam Maguire as well.”