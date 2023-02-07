Gardaí seize €30k-worth of cannabis in Lisselton

GARDAÍ seized €30,000-worth of suspected cannabis herb in a raid on a house in Lisselton on Saturday evening.

Officers of the Kerry Divisional Drugs unit swooped on the property on Saturday in an intelligence-led operation conducted as part of what was described as an ‘ongoing investigation’.

The gardaí discovered a substantial quantity of cannabis in bags within the house, believed to have been ready for distribution. The cannabis was in herb form, likely having been harvested at a different location as no cannabis plants were found in the property.

They spoke to one man at the scene, who is aged in his 60s.

The suspected cannabis herb was sent by gardaí for analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory, where technicians will probe the substance ahead of issuing a definitive statement of its composition.

Gardaí are confident of prosecution in the matter with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A senior garda said the quantity of cannabis revealed by the operation was ‘substantial’ by any standard of drug detection in rural Ireland.