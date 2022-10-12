Gardaí seek help in search for woman missing from Dingle area since Saturday

Gardaí are attempting to trace the whereabouts of a woman missing from the Dingle area since Saturday.

Sheila O’Leary (43) has not been seen since October 8. She is 5’ 7’’ in height and is brown-haired and of slim build. Gardaí have said both they and Ms O’Leary’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information that could be of use to Gardaí is asked to phone Dingle Garda Station at (066) 915 1522; the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111; or make contact with any Garda station.