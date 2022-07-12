Gardaí renew appeal as teen fights for life after collision on Tralee’s Brewery Road

Gardaí attend scene of the Monday morning’s accident at Brewery Road in Tralee, as the road remained closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a serious road accident in Tralee that has left a young man fighting for his life.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 1.10am on Brewery Road on Monday, July 11.

The pedestrian, a male in his late teens, received serious injuries and was rushed to University Hospital’s Emergency Unit for treatment.

He was subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where he remains in intensive care.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road – which had remained closed for much of the day on Monday – has been fully reopened.

The Kerryman understands that the driver of the vehicle has provided a statement about what happened to gardaí.

As the car drove along the road the young man – in what appears to be a freak accident – fell into the path of the car and was struck and severely injured by the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the general area around the time of the accident and who have dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.