Gardaí name new chief of Kerry Division

THE new head of the Kerry Garda Division has been named.

The announcement came as Garda HQ unveiled a range of promotions and appointments across the country at Chief Superintendent and Superintendent level.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell has been confirmed as the new head of the Kerry Garda Division.

Chief Supt Powell – who will take up his new post next Monday, October 17 – previously served as a Superintendent in the Bray and Fermoy Garda districts and as an Inspector in Thurles.

He is well known for his role as one of the lead investigators in the, so called, ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder case in Tipperary.

Chief Supt Powell will succeeds Eileen Foster as head of the Kerry Division following her promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in September.

Following organisation changes introduced as a result of the ‘Keeping People Safe’ Garda strategic plan Garda Superintendents no longer in charge of geographical areas and instead are given responsibility for different aspects of policing.

These include serious crime, community policing and performance assurance.

As part of Thursday’s announcement a number of recent Superintendent level appointments in Kerry were also confirmed by Garda headquarters.

Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell of Tralee Garda Station has been given responsibility for crime.

Superintendent Florence Murphy, also of Tralee Garda Station, has responsibility community engagement.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy, of Killarney Garda Station, has been placed in charge of garda performance assurance in Kerry.