Gardaí investigating Tralee needle spiking

An allegation of 'needle spiking' is being investigated by Gardaí in Tralee. File image

GARDAÍ in Tralee are investigating the alleged ‘spiking’ of a woman, which may have involved the use of a needle.

The incident is understood to have occurred in the last month, and an analysis of toxicology test samples provided by the alleged victim is currently underway.

Gardaí declined to comment further until the test results have returned, but they have confirmed that they have received several reports about the alleged use of “date rape drugs” this year.

News of the needle-spiking investigation follows a worrying incident in Tralee last month when six students from the Munster Technological University (MTU) claimed their drinks had been spiked with an unknown drug or drugs while attending a “Freshers’ Week” event at a town-centre venue.

Following the event, the six students each contacted the MTU Students Union (SU) separately to report they had been ‘spiked’.

None of the first- and second-year students had been socialising together.

Since then, The Kerryman has learned of four further incidents in which people have allegedly had their drinks interfered with while socialising in Tralee. Another similar incident was reported in Killarney in the last week.

All of the victims have reported suddenly feeling extremely weak and very sick, and all have been absolutely adamant that they had only drunk a small amount of alcohol prior to becoming unwell.