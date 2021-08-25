Gardaí investigate vicious gang assault on Tralee man

Premium
A VICIOUS unprovoked assault on a young man by a gang of teenage youths in the Strand Road area over the weekend is being investigated by Gardaí.
The victim of the brutal attack – a well known local man in his early twenties - suffered severe facial injuries in the course of the frenzied and savage assault.
In the early hours of Saturday morning the victim was set upon by a gang of youths in their late teens who attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly and knocking him to the ground where they continued to beat him.
While the man was laying prone on the ground – seemingly unconscious – one of the assailants then delivered a running, full force kick directly into the man’s face.
Gardaí were alerted to the disturbance by a witness to the attack and arrived on the scene soon afterwards.
The injured man was removed to University Hospital Kerry where he was treated for a range of injuries which, The Kerryman understands, include a broken eye socket and a fractured jaw.
Footage of the attack, and other violent scenes in the area at the time, has been widely shared on social media and has prompted outrage in the town and led to calls for a greater garda presence in the Strand Road area at night.
In recent weeks the area has been the scene of widespread anti social behaviour with large groups of youths gathering and engaging in unruly behaviour leading to numerous complaints from local residents.
Gardaí have taken a statement from the victim and an investigation is underway with a number of lines of enquiry being followed.
The gang that carried out the attack are said to be well known and are suspected of being involved in a number of other late night assaults including a recent violent attack on a man in a town centre take-away.
One line of enquiry being followed is that the casualty of Saturday’s merciless attack may have been the desperately unfortunate victim of a case of mistaken identity and that the gang may have, entirely incorrectly, believed he was another individual with whom they had a previous altercation.