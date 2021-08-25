Kerry

Gardaí investigate vicious gang assault on Tralee man

Close

Kerryman

Simon Brouder

A VICIOUS unprovoked assault on a young man by a gang of teenage youths in the Strand Road area over the weekend is being investigated by Gardaí.

The victim of the brutal attack – a well known local man in his early twenties - suffered severe facial injuries in the course of the frenzied and savage assault.

In the early hours of Saturday morning the victim was set upon by a gang of youths in their late teens who attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly and knocking him to the ground where they continued to beat him.

