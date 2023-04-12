Gardaí investigate ‘vicious’ assault on man in Tralee pub toilet

GARDAÍ in Tralee are investigating a serious assault over the Easter holiday weekend which left a man with serious facial injuries.

The incident took place in a town centre public house in the early hours of Monday April 10.

The Kerryman understands that, at around 12.30am, as the pub staff were preparing to close a customer made his way to the pub toilets.

He was followed by two men who then assaulted him in the pub toilets causing him significant injuries.

The protracted and vicious assault was stopped when another person who was in the pub heard the disturbance; entered the toilets and interrupted the two attackers.

Staff of the bar provided the injured man with assistance until gardaí arrived to the scene.

A garda source described the attack as “particularly vicious” and said that the victim had suffered serious injuries – including severe facial wounds – in the course of the assault.

Gardaí are understood to be following a specific line of enquiry in relation to the assault but, as The Kerryman went to press on Tuesday evening, no arrests had been made.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and that their enquiries are “ongoing”.

CCTV footage from the pub and the general area is being studied in a bid to trace the movements of the two attackers.

Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300