Gardaí claim Portmagee man rang to say he would stab his neighbour

A 31-year-old man will appear via video link at Wednesday’s sitting of Tralee District Court after he allegedly phoned Gardaí to tell them he intended to stab his neighbour.

David Tyler (31) of 11 Harbour View, Portmagee, appeared before Listowel District Court last Thursday charged with having an eight-inch kitchen knife in a public place, intended to cause injury to Garda members by attempting to strike them with said knife on November 17, 2022.

Gardaí were at the scene in response to a phone call from Mr Tyler, who warned that he was going to stab his neighbour, the court heard.

Gardaí arrived at his property and said they found Mr Tyler, holding a knife, walking up and down his hallway. They required assistance and returned to the safety of their patrol car during the prolonged incident, they outlined in evidence to the court.

Mr Tyler eventually placed the knife on a wall outside of his own property, they said, before his arrest.

On foot of a Garda application to remand Mr Tyler in custody, he will appear before the next Tralee District Court sitting.

His solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, said that his client is taking "serious medication" and asked Judge David Waters to direct that Mr Tyler receives all appropriate medical treatment, especially psychiatric treatment. Judge Waters granted this request.