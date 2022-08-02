Gardaí appeal to public to help find missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29.

Igor is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, short blonde / light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Igor was wearing grey hoody, black trousers and trainers and was cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.