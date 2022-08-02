Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.8°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal to public to help find missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29. Expand

Close

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29.

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29.

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, since last Friday, July 29.

Igor is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, short blonde / light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Igor was wearing grey hoody, black trousers and trainers and was cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy