Gardaí appeal for witnesses to shocking ‘one punch’ attack in Tralee

Gardaí in Tralee have appealed for witnesses as they investigate a horrifying ‘one punch’ assault on a young man in the town centre on the last night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

The assault occurred in the Town Square at around 12:30am on Wednesday, August 24.

The victim, a young man in his twenties, was violently punched and knocked to the ground badly injuring his head.

The young man sufffered serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment. Gardaí said his injuries were serious but not life threatening.

A video of the attack has been widely shared on social media since the incident, prompting widespread shock and revulsion at the vicious nature of the assault.

The brief clip shows the young man speaking on his phone when he is approached and apparently taunted by another man.

The man then punches his victim, with significant force, sending the young man falling – seemingly unconscious – head first onto the pavement.

Gardaí have appealed for the person who recorded the video of the attack to contact them.

The assault came after what was an extremely busy Festival in the town centre.

Investigations into the assault are ongoing and any witnesses, or anyone else with footage of the attack are encouraged to contact Tralee Garda Station.