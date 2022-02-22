Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dingle resident (46)

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public as they attempt to trace the whereabouts of a Dingle resident missing for three days.

The 46-year-old man, Renatas Sukys, has been missing from his home in Dingle since Saturday last, February 20.

Mr Sukys is 6’ 3’’ tall; has brown hair and blue eyes; and is described as being of thin build.

When he was last seen, Gardaí said Mr Sukys was wearing black jeans and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who may have information on the man’s whereabouts can contact Dingle Garda Station at (066) 915 1522. You may also contact the Garda confidential line at (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.