Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Tralee teen

Jennifer Dunkova who is missing from her home in Tralee. Photo issued by An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jennifer Dunkova who is missing from her home in Tralee since Sunday June 5, 2022.

Ms Dunkova is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Jennifer was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.