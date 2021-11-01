Garda investigations in Killarney following Halloween weekend

Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents in Killarney following a busy Halloween weekend. A male suffered stab wounds during one of these incidents, and he had to be rushed to University Hospital Kerry.

The first incident occurred on Friday evening, October 29, at the Park Road area of town, where a man was allegedly stabbed at around 5pm.

It’s alleged a man was attacked by a number of men and received a number of stab wounds in the course of the incident. He was later taken to University Hospital Kerry to receive treatment.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing into the matter.

In a second incident, Gardaí responded to a report of a disturbance in the Glebe Lane area of Killarney. The incident occurred at approximately at 2.45am on Sunday, October 31.

Gardaí dispersed a crowd at the scene, where a male juvenile was discovered with a cut under his arm. He was also taken to University Hospital Kerry to receive treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and investigations into this matter are also ongoing.