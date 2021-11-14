Gardaí in Kenmare are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a house in the town.

Gardaí in Kenmare have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man and a woman in a house in Kenmare town this morning, Sunday, November 14.

The man and the woman, who are both understood to be in their 80’s and are from the UK originally, were discovered at a house in Dromneavane. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and the bodies have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

The scene is preserved pending the outcome of these post-mortem examinations which will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their enquiries. It is understood that a neighbour alerted Gardaí having become concerned for the couple’s welfare.

The results of the post-mortems will not be known until tomorrow.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified of the discovery.